Man dies after Chicago police vehicle strikes electric scooter on South Side

The Brief A 39-year-old man died after his electric scooter was struck by a Chicago police vehicle early Thursday. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while both officers were also hospitalized. The crash remains under investigation by CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit.



A man died after a collision involving a Chicago police vehicle and an electric scooter early Thursday morning on the South Side.

Scooter rider killed in crash with Chicago police

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue. Chicago police were traveling northbound in a marked squad car when their vehicle struck a stand-up electric scooter operated by the 39-year-old man near 32nd Street.

The scooter operator suffered injuries to his body and was treated by paramedics before being transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Both officers inside the police vehicle were also transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

What's next:

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit.