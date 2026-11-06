CTA bus driver escapes through window after passenger hijacks bus at gunpoint

The Brief A CTA bus driver escaped through a window after a passenger allegedly pulled a gun and forced her to keep driving, including through red lights, police said. The suspect allegedly fled the bus, entered an unoccupied vehicle and struck a marked police vehicle as officers attempted to take him into custody. No injuries were reported. Quentin Lewis, 36, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping while armed with a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.



A CTA bus driver escaped through a window after a passenger allegedly pulled a gun and forced her to keep driving, authorities said.

Armed attack on CTA bus

The backstory:

The incident happened around 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

Police said a passenger on the CTA bus pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward the front and back of the bus.

Other passengers were on board when the man allegedly forced the driver to continue driving, including through red lights, according to police.

After reaching South Pulaski Road, the 35-year-old driver, fearing she would be attacked, stopped the bus and escaped through a window, authorities said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. No injuries were reported.

Pictured is the firearm that was recovered by Chicago police (Chicago PD )

The suspect then fled the bus and got into an unoccupied vehicle that had been left running, according to police.

Officers later located the suspect and ordered him to drop the gun and get out of the vehicle. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and struck a marked Chicago police vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody, and officers recovered a firearm.

Suspect charged:

Pictured is Quentin Lewis, 36. (Chicago PD)

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Quentin Lewis, who authorities said is a convicted felon. He was charged with:

One felony count of kidnapping while armed with a firearm

One felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle

One felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint

One felony count of possession of a weapon by a felon

What's next:

Lewis appeared in court Nov. 5 for a detention hearing where he was ordered detained. He's due back in court on Nov. 10.