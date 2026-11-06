Chicago man charged in West Side shooting that prompted SWAT response

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The Brief A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he shot and injured a 29-year-old man on the West Side. Andre Baker was arrested in the 5200 block of West Race Avenue minutes after the Wednesday shooting, according to police. His arrest came during a SWAT response in South Austin that ended with two people in custody.



A Chicago man has been charged with several felonies after police said he shot another man, prompting a SWAT response Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood.

Andre Baker, 21, faces one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a Firearm Owner's Identification card.

Chicago shooting and SWAT response

The backstory:

Police said Baker was arrested around 10:18 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Race Avenue. He was identified as the person who allegedly shot a 29-year-old man minutes earlier in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street.

"This afternoon when I was getting off the Laramie bus, we saw police — it was like they were chasing a car. It was coming down from Chicago Avenue, and then they came down this way, and they turned down this street right here, which is Kinzie, and tried to go through this alley, but there was a milk truck right there. They couldn't get past, so they all jumped out of the car," said Terence Avery, who witnessed the incident. "They must have known the people, because they ran straight directly to the house."

The arrest came as Chicago police and SWAT officers were responding to a situation in the nearby South Austin neighborhood. Officers spent several hours surrounding a home near West Race Avenue, and Baker and another person were taken into custody, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., the police response came to an end as officers cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on the status of the man who was shot.

Police have not announced whether any charges will be filed against the second person they took into custody.

What's next:

Baker, of the Oakland neighborhood, was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday.