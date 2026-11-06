Chicago crime wrap: Man killed in electric scooter crash, 5 wounded in shootings

The Brief A 67-year-old man died after his electric scooter collided with an SUV on the Northwest Side early Friday. Five people were wounded in separate shootings on the South and Northwest sides. No arrests have been announced and Chicago police are investigating.



A man was killed in a scooter crash and a tow truck driver was among five other people who were shot overnight across Chicago.

Deadly scooter crash

What we know:

The electric scooter crash happened in the Pulaski Park neighborhood around 4:35 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue.

A Dodge SUV was traveling westbound when it struck the scooter being ridden by a 67-year-old man in the intersection.

The scooter rider was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he later died. As of Friday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There were no other injuries and the driver was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Triple shooting on South Side

The backstory:

Two women and a man were shot when gunfire came through the window of an apartment around 1:10 a.m. in the 400 block of West Marquette Road in the Englewood neighborhood.

The women, 21 and 23, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. Paramedics treated them at the scene and took them to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Tow truck driver shot in Logan Square

A tow truck driver was shot around 12:46 a.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Belden and Kedzie avenues.

The victim drove himself to the 14th District police station where officers applied life-saving measures. Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Bicyclist shot in Englewood

Dig deeper:

A 54-year-old man was shot around 12:21 a.m. while riding a bike in the 1100 block of West 61st Street.

He heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg before running to a friend's house, where paramedics arrived to treat him. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.