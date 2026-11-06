Gary mayor addresses investigation into Nicole Mabon-Brewer's death

The Brief Gary Mayor Eddie Melton is responding to questions surrounding the investigation into the 2025 death of Nicole Mabon-Brewer. Mabon-Brewer's family has accused her husband, former Gary councilman Ron Brewer, of involvement in her death. In a statement released Nov. 5, Gary Melton says the city has intentionally stayed out of the investigation to avoid any actual or perceived conflict of interest.



Gary Mayor Eddie Melton is weighing in on the investigation into the death of Nicole Mabon-Brewer, whose family believes her husband, former Gary City Councilman Ron Brewer, may have been involved.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Wednesday, Melton says the city made a deliberate decision to stay separate from the investigation to avoid any actual or perceived conflict of interest.

He says the city supported the appointment of a special prosecutor, and the Lake County Prosecutor's Office subsequently requested that Indiana State Police take over the investigation. The Gary Police Department agreed with that decision.

Melton says the matter deserves an independent, thorough and transparent investigation, without interference from the city.

The mayor also says the case is personal to him because he knew Nicole Mabon-Brewer during their high school years. He offered his condolences to her family and friends, acknowledging that they deserve answers.

The backstory:

Mabon-Brewer, 47, was found shot to death inside her Gary home on Sept. 3, 2025. Her death remains classified as undetermined, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with her death.

As FOX Chicago previously reported, her daughter and father have raised serious allegations against Ron Brewer, saying Nicole had warned them years earlier that he threatened to kill her and make her death appear to be a suicide.

The family also questioned whether his alleged connections to the Gary Police Department affected how the case was handled.

Indiana State Police previously told FOX Chicago its investigation had been completed and submitted to the special prosecutor for review.

What's next:

Melton says the city will defer all questions about the investigation to Indiana State Police and the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.