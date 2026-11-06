Chicago weather: Freeze possible tonight before sunny, milder weekend

The Brief Chicago will see chilly weather over the next couple of days, with highs in the upper 40s today and a freeze possible tonight. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s this weekend, with sunshine and a high of 58 degrees Sunday. A dry warming trend arrives next week, with highs in the lower 60s Monday through Wednesday.



Chilly air is in place for the next couple of days before the next warming trend begins. In fact, Chicago’s coldest temperatures in six months are on the way.

Weather in Chicago

What we know:

Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures stuck in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will likely increase during the afternoon especially near the lake.

Downwind of the lake over parts of Northwest Indiana there can be some rain showers. The lake-effect rain is most likely over LaPorte and Berrien counties.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold with much of our area having a freeze.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s, which is normal for this time of year. Sunday looks spectacular and a little bit milder with sunshine and a high temperature of 58°.

A run of dry weather continues next week with highs Monday through Wednesday in the lower 60s.