Joliet man ordered held in custody after fatal shooting of Hammond Walmart employee

The Brief A 22-year-old Joliet man has been ordered held without bail after being charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Walmart employee in Hammond, Indiana. Court documents say surveillance video shows Dorian Robertson arguing and fighting with Dakota Norwood before shooting her inside the store. An off-duty officer working security intervened, and Robertson faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted.



A 22-year-old Joliet man accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a Hammond Walmart has been ordered to remain in jail.

Dorian Robertson appeared before a Lake County judge for his initial hearing after being charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Dakota Norwood, who was working at the store when she was killed earlier this week.

Robertson appeared remotely via Zoom and was appointed a public defender.

Hammond Walmart shooting

The backstory:

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Robertson following Norwood as she stocked shelves at the Walmart on Fifth Avenue in Hammond around 9 a.m.

The two eventually got into an argument and physical struggle near a rolling cart. During the altercation, a handgun fell from Robertson onto the floor, court records state.

A co-worker briefly intervened and separated the two, but Robertson picked up the gun, approached Norwood and shot her at close range, continuing to fire, according to the court documents.

An off-duty police officer working security at the store heard the gunshots and intervened, taking control of Robertson before anyone else was hurt.

During questioning, Robertson told investigators he had an on-and-off relationship with Norwood. He also said he could not remember what happened during the shooting because he claimed he hit his head during the fight.

Investigators said surveillance footage did not show Robertson hitting his head.

What's next:

If convicted of murder, Robertson could face 45 to 65 years in prison under Indiana law, according to the information presented in court.