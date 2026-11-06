Illinois Democrats weigh replacements after House speaker steps aside

The Brief Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch will step aside after 26 House Democrats called for new leadership, citing concerns about his handling of allegations and leadership decisions. Reps. Ann Williams, Eva-Dina Delgado and Jehan Gordon-Booth have emerged as potential replacements, raising the possibility of Illinois electing its first female House speaker. State Rep. Mary Beth Canty says House Democrats want greater transparency, better communication and an opportunity for candidates to present their visions before a January vote.



Several Illinois House Democrats have emerged as potential replacements for Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch after 26 members of his own party pushed for a leadership change, citing concerns about his handling of sexual harassment allegations, internal operations and key legislative priorities.

The leadership shakeup could also create an opportunity for Illinois to elect its first female House speaker.

Welch became the first Black speaker of the Illinois House in 2021 and had planned to hold the position for at least a decade.

Now, he says he will step aside.

Who could replace Chris Welch?

What's next:

The search for a new speaker of the House is underway. Democrats are considering several names, with many seeing an opportunity for Illinois to have its first woman holding the gavel.

Rep. Ann Williams of the 11th District, Assistant Majority Leader Eva-Dina Delgado and Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth of Peoria have emerged as key names for the speaker position, with Gordon-Booth emerging as an early favorite, sources tell FOX Chicago.

FOX Chicago has reached out to all four and is awaiting responses.

Why Democrats pushed for new leadership

The backstory:

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Welch's leadership was his handling of the sexual harassment allegations involving former Rep. Harry Benton.

Other Springfield sources have also raised concerns about Welch's own dealings with staffers.

Members were also skeptical of Welch's ability to deliver on key issues in Springfield, especially the Bears stadium legislation.

Moderate and suburban representatives also took issue with the 60-vote threshold rule he implemented.

SPRINGFIELD, IL - MAY 11: General views of the Illinois State Capitol Building, featuring a statue of Abraham Lincoln at the steps leading to the entrance of the capitol on May 11, 2026 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Ima Expand

Lawmakers call for transparency

What they're saying:

Rep. Mary Beth Canty was one of 26 members who signed a letter demanding a change in leadership.

"There was a lack of transparency. It felt like a lack of organization issues with communication. And I hope the next speaker is able to address all of those issues," said Canty. "But what I am most excited to see on our way to getting to that place is a process that allows members of our caucus to come before the whole group, the whole 84 of us and lay out their vision, lay out there ideas for how they're going to lead and then take questions and feedback from their colleagues and then give ourselves time and space to sort of work through some of the items that get raised so that when we come back in January, everyone is ready to make their nominations and then cast a vote."

Canty is chair of the Women's Caucus in Springfield. She called the prospect of a woman taking up the gavel for the first time "wonderful."

"We have a lot of talented female leaders in this chamber. And I'm hopeful that they all throw their hats into the ring and share their vision with all of us. I think there's a lot more firsts in our future and definitely a woman speaker is a potential for us."

When will Illinois choose its next House speaker?

What's next:

The vote on the next speaker is expected as soon as January 13, 2027.

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