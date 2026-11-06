Chicago Bears weigh Illinois stadium options as Indiana seeks commitment

The Brief Chicago Bears executives and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Illinois lawmakers Wednesday to discuss potential stadium legislation ahead of the fall veto session. Developer Related Midwest is proposing a Bears stadium and entertainment district at the former U.S. Steel South Works property on Chicago's South Side. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun's office is urging the Bears to commit to a stadium in Hammond as the team continues evaluating locations in both states.



The Chicago Bears aren't closing the door on Illinois just yet.

Bears meet with Illinois lawmakers

What we know:

The team confirmed to FOX Chicago that Bears Chairman George McCaskey, President Kevin Warren and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met Wednesday with Illinois lawmakers to discuss potential stadium legislation.

The meeting comes less than two weeks before Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session, which begins Nov. 17.

In a statement, the Bears said:

"The Chicago Bears remain committed to building a world-class stadium and mixed-use district for our fans, the Chicagoland community and the team. We continue to work collaboratively with local and state leaders in Indiana to advance our stadium development plans in Hammond, where we are finalizing due diligence details across two sites in the Wolf Lake area. At the same time, we appreciate the recent engagement from Illinois leadership to explore legislation which has allowed us to share our feedback. We expect productive dialogue with both leadership teams in the coming weeks. We have a responsibility and obligation to explore every option available to the club, and we look forward to developing a transformational project that will attract global events and deliver jobs and economic growth to all of Chicagoland."

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Another potential stadium site?

Local perspective:

As the Bears continue weighing their options, another developer is making a pitch to bring the team back to Chicago.

Related Midwest, the developer behind The 78 in the South Loop, is proposing a new Bears stadium and surrounding entertainment district at 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, the former U.S. Steel South Works property.

The roughly 200-acre site sits along the lakefront, just north of the planned Quantum Shore Chicago development and near the future location of an Advocate Health hospital.

Related Midwest President Curt Bailey says the location could bring a major investment to Chicago's South Side, with a stadium surrounded by restaurants, retail, entertainment and other development.

Bailey acknowledged that bringing the Bears to the property wasn't part of the original plan. The developer has been working on the Quantum Shore project for several years and says nearly $1 billion in work is already underway at the site.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Stadium conceptual rendering | Related Midwest

But after considering the possibilities, Bailey says he believes the property could accommodate a stadium and the surrounding development.

"It's iconic for the Bears to be in Chicago, to be on the lakefront," Bailey said.

He also argued that if Illinois is going to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure to support a stadium, the South Side should be part of that conversation.

Bailey says the property is about nine miles from Soldier Field and could accommodate major events beyond football, including concerts, Big Ten championships and Final Fours.

The developer says it has already had discussions with the Bears about the site and how Illinois Sports Facilities Authority funding could potentially work. However, Bailey would not disclose how the team has responded to the proposal.

There are still significant unanswered questions, including how much public money would be needed, who would own the stadium and how the surrounding development would be financed.

Bailey says he expects a substantial private investment alongside any potential public infrastructure spending.

He also acknowledged the Bears' existing 326 acres at the former Arlington Park racetrack, saying he believes there are other development opportunities for that property.

Indiana pushes for Bears commitment

The other side:

While another Chicago developer is pitching a new location, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is making it clear he wants the Bears to make a decision.

In a statement to FOX Chicago, Braun's office said:

"Indiana has assembled an excellent deal to build a world-class stadium in Hammond, Indiana. All negotiations have been done in good faith and to ensure that Hoosier taxpayers are protected. We encourage the Chicago Bears to fully commit to a stadium in Indiana because it is nearly time for the state to shift its energy and resources to the next opportunity."

The statement comes as the Bears continue due diligence on two potential sites in the Wolf Lake area of Hammond while also engaging with Illinois leaders about stadium legislation.

What's next for the Bears stadium?

What's next:

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Nov. 17 for the fall veto session, where potential stadium legislation could become a major part of the conversation.

For now, the team has not announced a final stadium location, leaving the possibility of additional proposals and negotiations as the search for a new home continues.

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