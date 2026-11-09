Chicago police seek Dodge Challenger linked to 2022 Near West Side homicide

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting on the city's Near West Side in 2022. A 49-year-old man was shot while driving in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street on Nov. 13, 2022. Police said the shooter was inside a gray, two-door Dodge Challenger. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or shooting to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.



Chicago police are searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly shooting on the city's Near West Side in 2022.

Homicide investigation on Near West Side

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:47 p.m. Nov. 13, 2022, in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 49-year-old man was driving west when someone inside a gray, two-door Dodge Challenger opened fire, striking him.

Chicago police are searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly shooting on the city's Near West Side in 2022. (CPD )

Details limited

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.

Detectives looking for vehicle

What you can do:

Detectives are working to identify and locate the Dodge Challenger believed to be connected to the homicide.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is urged to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JF473692.