Crash involving Chicago Tribune truck leaves 1 dead

The Brief One person died after a two-vehicle collision involving a box truck and a crossover SUV. The crash occurred just after midnight on Waukegan Road in Deerfield. Lanes have reopened while local police and the Lake County Coroner's Office continue their investigation.



Police in suburban Deerfield are investigating a fatal overnight crash involving a Chicago Tribune box truck and a crossover SUV that left one person dead and briefly shut down a major roadway.

The collision happened shortly after midnight along Waukegan Road. Emergency crews and investigators spent several hours processing the scene and clearing debris before reopening the roadway to regular traffic early Monday morning.

What we know:

Video captured at the scene showed severe front-end damage to the passenger car, which had its front section heavily crushed inward before a tow truck hauled it away.

One person suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The roadway was blocked for hours while officers processed the site.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who died.

It also remains unclear how many people were riding in each vehicle, whether anyone else sustained injuries, or what caused the two vehicles to collide.

Investigators have not stated if any traffic citations or criminal charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

What's next:

The Lake County Coroner's Office has joined the ongoing investigation and is working to confirm the victim's identity and determine the official cause of death.