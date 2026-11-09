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Human remains found inside garbage can in Chicago suburb

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago Heights
Published November 9, 2026 7:36 AM CST
Published November 9, 2026 7:36 AM CST

The Brief

    • Human remains were found inside a garbage can near Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive in Chicago Heights on Sunday. 
    • The remains were taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, and the person's identity has not been determined. 
    • Chicago Heights police and a regional major crimes task force are investigating.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Human remains were found inside a garbage can in Chicago Heights over the weekend, prompting an investigation by local police and a regional major crimes task force.

Chicago Heights human remains

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the area of Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances.

A resident told officers they had found what appeared to be human remains inside a garbage can. Police confirmed the discovery and transported the remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not been determined, and police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Heights police at 708-756-6400.

What's next:

The Chicago Heights police detectives are working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on the case.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Heights Police Department.

Chicago HeightsCrime and Public SafetyNews