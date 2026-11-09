Human remains found inside garbage can in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Human remains were found inside a garbage can in Chicago Heights over the weekend, prompting an investigation by local police and a regional major crimes task force.
Chicago Heights human remains
What we know:
Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the area of Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances.
A resident told officers they had found what appeared to be human remains inside a garbage can. Police confirmed the discovery and transported the remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased has not been determined, and police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Heights police at 708-756-6400.
What's next:
The Chicago Heights police detectives are working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on the case.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Heights Police Department.