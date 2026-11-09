Human remains found inside garbage can in Chicago suburb

The Brief Human remains were found inside a garbage can near Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive in Chicago Heights on Sunday. The remains were taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, and the person's identity has not been determined. Chicago Heights police and a regional major crimes task force are investigating.



Human remains were found inside a garbage can in Chicago Heights over the weekend, prompting an investigation by local police and a regional major crimes task force.

Chicago Heights human remains

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the area of Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances.

A resident told officers they had found what appeared to be human remains inside a garbage can. Police confirmed the discovery and transported the remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not been determined, and police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Heights police at 708-756-6400.

What's next:

The Chicago Heights police detectives are working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on the case.