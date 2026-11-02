Grading the Chicago Bears vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The Brief It was a statement win. The Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks on primetime. Here's how we graded the Bears over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.



It was a resounding effort with a massive result.

Here's how we graded the Bears in their statement win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Bears offense

The Bears’ had a third and nine situation. It was a gotta-have-it moment.

Bears coach Ben Johnson had the call. The Bears got it with a swing out to Kalif Raymond who gained 39 yards. They scored on the next play in a massive momentum swing.

The Bears’ offense got what they needed when they needed it. Ben Johnson won the chess match against Mike Macdonald.

When given the chance, the Bears took advantage against one of the best defensive playcallers in the NFL.

The Colston Loveland fumble looms as a rough moment, especially after the Bears blocked a field goal. But, the offense overcame it.

Grade: A

Bears defense

Seattle’s offense isn’t a gamebreaker, but it’s still a good one. They have a good quarterback in Sam Darnold. They have the best receiver in the league in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Bears’ defense, with a newly added weapon in Jeffery Simmons, held that offense at bay when it needed to.

The Seahawks didn’t stay down all night. They made it a three-point game in the fourth quarter.

The defense held its own, and picked off Darnold late in the fourth on a batted ball off Austin Booker’s hand that landed in the hands of James Lynch.

Grade: B

Caleb Williams

It’s as simple as this: Caleb Williams is the first quarterback to throw for over 200 yards against Seattle this season. He did it with roughly 9:30 left in the 3rd quarter.

Williams continues his run since his return from a hamstring injury. This was arguably his best performance yet.

Winning in Seattle is not easy. The Seahawks’ defense is arguably the best in the league. Lumen Field is loud. Williams was in control. He never wavered. He never lost control.

He had one bad miss to Rome Odunze late in the first half where Odunze got behind the Seahawks’ defense. Williams just overthrew him.

Other than that, the Bears’ franchise quarterback was in total control of the Bears’ offense in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.

Grade: A+

Jeffery Simmons

In his Bears debut, the Bears’ saw right away.

They’ve gotten themselves a game wrecker.

Simmons plugged the center of the trenches. He was active in the passing game rushing Darnold. He opened up opportunities for other Bears, too.

The Bears enjoyed his debut thoroughly. It wasn't Khalil Mack vs. Green Bay in 2018 good. It was still stellar.

Grade: A