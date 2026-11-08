4 victims of deadly fire on Chicago's North Side ID'd

The four victims of a deadly fire on Chicago's North Side on Thursday have been identified by local officials.

What we know:

The victims, which included a 13-year-old boy, were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office:

Mariza Garcia Jimenez, 48

Valentino Jozeph Vallejo, 13

Maria Piedad Jimenez de Garcia, 69

Francisco Rey Vallejo, 24

Fire crews responded to the scene Thursday in the 7000 block of North Paulina Street. Local officials said the flames were contained to one townhome in the four-unit building.

Three additional people were displaced from neighboring units. One pet was reported dead.

A neighbor who recently moved into the area told FOX Chicago that he was awakened by people screaming for help.

"I woke up off my couch to people screaming for help," the neighbor said. "I heard 'ow' and 'help' and couldn't exactly determine what it was at first."

The neighbor also described hearing glass breaking as the fire unfolded.

Note: The video at the top of this story was from a previous report.