Chicago weather: Sunshine and 60s kick off the week before colder air arrives

The Brief Chicago will enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s to start the week. Light rain showers are possible Wednesday before colder air brings lake-effect rain and a chance of wet snow Thursday into Friday. The weekend looks sunny and pleasant, with highs near 50 degrees.



Chicago opens the work week with a couple of beautiful days on the way.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild with highs once again in the lower 60s.

On Wednesday, a weak storm system will pass through the area with an increase in cloud cover and a few light rain showers for Veterans Day.

A brief shot of colder air will arrive for Thursday and Friday and there will likely be some lake-effect showers impacting parts of our area. This should be mainly in the form of rain, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that some wet snowflakes could mix on Thursday night into early Friday morning.

High temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 40s. The weekend looks delightful with plenty of sunshine both days and high temperatures not far from 50 degrees.