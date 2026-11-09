Chicago Union Station to get $112M upgrade with new Amtrak platforms

The Brief Amtrak is preparing to begin a $112 million project to construct new accessible boarding platforms at Chicago Union Station. The 30-month project will convert former mail and parcel platforms into passenger platforms with level boarding. Major construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with improvements including a climate-controlled waiting area and restrooms.



Amtrak is preparing to begin construction on a $112 million project to build new boarding platforms at Chicago Union Station, making it easier for passengers to board trains without ramps, stairs or lifts.

The 30-month project will create the station's first level-boarding platforms, improving accessibility and increasing rail capacity.

New boarding platforms planned

What we know:

The project will convert dormant platforms originally built for mail and parcels into passenger platforms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The platforms were previously connected to a post office above the tracks before the post office was relocated.

The project includes a climate-controlled waiting area with restrooms and access for tracks 30 and higher. It will also provide critical interim capacity during future station modernization efforts, helping maintain passenger service while other platforms undergo reconstruction.

"Amtrak is committed to making our stations accessible to all customers and we are actively working on accessibility across the national network where more than 80 stations have accessibility projects under construction," said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. "We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger."

Major construction work is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Clark Construction is the general contractor. WSP USA will continue as designer of record, providing construction services. HNTB was awarded a project manager/construction manager contract and will provide management support throughout construction.

Amtrak signage at Union Station in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. President Joe Biden hailed a tentative railway labor agreement he helped to broker that averted an economically perilous nationwide work stoppage less than two mon Expand

A larger investment in Chicago rail

The backstory:

Known internally as the Platform 30-38 Project, the construction is the first project in the Chicago Hub Improvement Program (CHIP) to advance to construction.

The program aims to transform regional and intercity passenger rail in the Midwest through investments in rail infrastructure, facilities and Chicago Union Station.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for the Chicago Hub Improvement Program as construction begins on Platforms 30 through 38 at Chicago Union Station. This investment will deliver a fully ADA-compliant, level boarding platform that makes travel easier and more convenient for all Amtrak passengers, while launching a new chapter of improvements at the station," said Amtrak Vice President of Infrastructure Project Delivery Warren LeBeau.

"Together, these investments are creating a more welcoming, modern, and customer-focused station for the millions of travelers who pass through it each year."

How the project is funded

Big picture view:

The $112 million project is funded through several federal and local contributions:

$49.6 million from a federal grant administered by the Federal Railroad Administration.

$40 million in federal appropriations for fiscal year 2025.

$22.4 million in local matching contributions from Amtrak, the city of Chicago and Cook County.

Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation were joint applicants for the federal grant.

Lawmakers praise upgrades

What they're saying:

Illinois lawmakers and accessibility advocates praised the project, highlighting improvements for passengers with disabilities and the station's role in regional transportation.

"The start of this project is exciting for Chicagoans and tourists alike as it will create a more accessible and streamlined experience for Amtrak passengers at Chicago Union Station. I’ve been proud to help secure federal funding for this project alongside Senator Duckworth," said Sen. Dick Durbin.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth also emphasized the importance of accessible transportation.

"Chicago is a national epicenter of passenger and commuter rail, and these new level boarding platforms will make getting around easier for parents with strollers, wheelchair users and people of all ages. Modernizing infrastructure at Union Station is key to improving rail service and reliability across Illinois and making trips safer for the more than 30 million riders who pass through each year. Projects like this are transforming our transportation system one station at a time, ensuring it works for all riders. That’s a win for Chicago and our entire country," Duckworth said.

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García said the improvements will help passengers travel more easily through the station.

Laura Saltzman, senior policy analyst at Access Living, Chicago's Center for Independent Living, highlighted the importance of Amtrak for people with disabilities.

"For the people we serve, Amtrak is a vital connection, especially for trips to Springfield. It helps us bring disabled people’s voices to statewide advocacy and work alongside other Centers for Independent Living across Illinois. Access Living could not be as involved in that work without Amtrak. This is universal design in action: building access into the journey from the beginning, so people with mobility disabilities can board alongside other passengers. That is the kind of welcome we want at every station," Saltzman said.

Next stop: Construction

What's next:

Major construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with the overall project scheduled to take 30 months.

The new platforms will provide additional capacity as Amtrak continues broader modernization efforts at Chicago Union Station.

Additional information about the Chicago Hub Improvement Program is available at Amtrak's project website .