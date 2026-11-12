Lockport golf club's blunt response to theft of 10 carts goes viral

The Brief Surveillance video shows three men driving away with 10 golf carts around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The general manager says this is the second time the course has been targeted, with another 10 carts stolen in July and never recovered. The owner's sarcastic Facebook post is getting attention online as the business asks the public to help identify the suspects.



It's not every day you hear about a golf cart heist, but that's exactly what happened in Lockport.

And while the golf course wants its carts back, it's the owner's blunt, sarcastic message to the thieves is now getting attention online.

10 golf carts stolen from Lockport golf course

What we know:

Surveillance video from Big Run Golf Club shows three men stealing 10 golf carts early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. At one point, one of the men appears to look directly into the camera before driving the carts away, one by one.

The general manager says the family-owned business has been around since 1930, and this is the second time it's been hit.

The first theft happened in July, when another 10 carts were stolen. Those carts were never recovered.

Now, the owner isn't holding back on social media.

Golf club owner sends blunt message to thieves

What they're saying:

In a lengthy Facebook post, the company mocked the suspects, questioning whether stealing golf carts was really their Plan A.

It starts with the following:

"LOCKPORT, SOMEWHERE OUT THERE IS A VILLAGE MISSING ITS IDIOTS. AND UNFORTUNATELY, THEY FOUND OUR GOLF COURSE."

The post also joked about the suspects celebrating the heist, even taking a shot at their fashion choices. But behind the humor, the theft is costing the business.

General Manager Jack Hogan says the insurance costs alone are adding up.

"Good luck, I don’t know why I have to do this. You hurt us a lot. You’re hurting our insurance. Get a job. We get charged $49,000 — $4,900 per cart the last time, and I just got the invoice for these. They’re saying $4,900 again per cart."

Investigation into Lockport golf cart thefts

What's next:

The club tells FOX Chicago the Will County Sheriff's Office appears to be investigating.

FOX Chicago is waiting to hear back from the sheriff's office on whether anyone has been arrested.

How to help identify the suspects

What you can do:

In the meantime, the owners are asking the community to help identify the suspects. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 815-838-2131.