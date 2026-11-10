Free turkey giveaway begins at five Chicagoland McDonald's locations
CHICAGO - A holiday food giveaway is bringing support to families at five McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area this week.
Chicago turkey giveaway
What we know:
The Black McDonald’s Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana is holding its 26th annual Food for the Body & Spirit giveaway from Tuesday through Saturday.
The group plans to distribute 3,000 turkeys, along with gift cards to help families buy additional food. The giveaway begins at 8 a.m. each day and continues until supplies run out.
Representatives from the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA), a nonprofit that connects people with local assistance, will be at all five locations. They can share information about programs such as WIC, utility assistance, weatherization and housing support.
Veterans can use a VIP line by showing proof of military service.
Where to go
The giveaway is scheduled at these locations:
- Tuesday: 5015 W. Madison St., Chicago
- Wednesday: 11 N. 1st Ave., Maywood
- Thursday: 740 E. 47th St., Chicago
- Friday: 8321 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago
- Saturday: 19767 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights
What's next:
The organizers advise people to arrive early because supplies are limited.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Black McDonald’s Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.