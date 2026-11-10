Free turkey giveaway begins at five Chicagoland McDonald's locations

The Brief The Black McDonald’s Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana will distribute 3,000 turkeys and gift cards. The giveaway runs Nov. 10-14, starting at 8 a.m. each day and continuing while supplies last. CEDA representatives will share information about community resources; veterans can use a VIP line with proof of military service.



A holiday food giveaway is bringing support to families at five McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area this week.

Chicago turkey giveaway

What we know:

The Black McDonald’s Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana is holding its 26th annual Food for the Body & Spirit giveaway from Tuesday through Saturday.

The group plans to distribute 3,000 turkeys, along with gift cards to help families buy additional food. The giveaway begins at 8 a.m. each day and continues until supplies run out.

Representatives from the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA), a nonprofit that connects people with local assistance, will be at all five locations. They can share information about programs such as WIC, utility assistance, weatherization and housing support.

Veterans can use a VIP line by showing proof of military service.

Where to go

The giveaway is scheduled at these locations:

Tuesday: 5015 W. Madison St., Chicago

Wednesday: 11 N. 1st Ave., Maywood

Thursday: 740 E. 47th St., Chicago

Friday: 8321 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago

Saturday: 19767 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights

What's next:

The organizers advise people to arrive early because supplies are limited.