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2 ponies found wandering in Elgin, police say

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Elgin
Published November 10, 2026 6:16 AM CST
Published November 10, 2026 6:16 AM CST

The Brief

    • Two ponies were found loose Tuesday morning.
    • They were in the area of Chippewa Drive and Congdon Avenue.
    • Elgin police are asking anyone who recognizes them to call.

ELGIN, Ill. - Two ponies were found wandering early Tuesday morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and police are trying to find their owners.

Elgin ponies on the lam

What we know:

The ponies were loose near Chippewa Drive and Congdon Avenue, according to the Elgin Police Department.

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What you can do:

Police asked anyone who recognizes the ponies or knows who owns them to call 847-289-2700.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Elgin Police Department.

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