2 ponies found wandering in Elgin, police say
ELGIN, Ill. - Two ponies were found wandering early Tuesday morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and police are trying to find their owners.
Elgin ponies on the lam
What we know:
The ponies were loose near Chippewa Drive and Congdon Avenue, according to the Elgin Police Department.
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What you can do:
Police asked anyone who recognizes the ponies or knows who owns them to call 847-289-2700.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Elgin Police Department.