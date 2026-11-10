2 ponies found wandering in Elgin, police say

The Brief Two ponies were found loose Tuesday morning. They were in the area of Chippewa Drive and Congdon Avenue. Elgin police are asking anyone who recognizes them to call.



Two ponies were found wandering early Tuesday morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and police are trying to find their owners.

Elgin ponies on the lam

What we know:

The ponies were loose near Chippewa Drive and Congdon Avenue, according to the Elgin Police Department.

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What you can do:

Police asked anyone who recognizes the ponies or knows who owns them to call 847-289-2700.