Chicago man charged with killing 84-year-old woman on South Side, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder of an 84-year-old woman on the Far South Side. The woman was found dead inside a Morgan Park home back on March 13, 2026, police said.



A Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 84-year-old woman on the city’s Far South Side earlier this year.

What we know:

Joseph Ruiz, 51, was charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death/injury, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Joseph Ruiz (Chicago Police Department)

The 84-year-old victim was found dead on March 13, 2026, in a home in the 11000 block of S. Washtenaw Ave. in Morgan Park. The woman died from multiple injuries and assault, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ruiz was arrested on Thursday and charged.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.