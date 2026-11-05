Chicago woman dies nearly two weeks after being shot in head on Southwest Side

The Brief A 32-year-old woman has died nearly two weeks after being shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side. Police said someone inside a gray sedan opened fire near West 47th Street and fled southbound on Western Avenue. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, and no other injuries were reported.



A 32-year-old woman has died nearly two weeks after she was shot in the head while sitting inside a vehicle on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 9:31 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said a gray sedan pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, and someone inside opened fire. The woman was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter fled southbound on Western Avenue. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was pronounced dead Thursday and detectives are now conducting a homicide investigation.

Area One detectives are investigating.