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Chicago woman dies nearly two weeks after being shot in head on Southwest Side

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Brighton Park
Published November 5, 2026 11:53 AM CST
Published November 5, 2026 11:53 AM CST
Woman wounded in apparent Chicago road rage shooting
Woman wounded in apparent Chicago road rage shooting

Woman wounded in apparent Chicago road rage shooting

A 32-year-old woman was critically wounded in an apparent road rage shooting Thursday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The Brief

    • A 32-year-old woman has died nearly two weeks after being shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side. 
    • Police said someone inside a gray sedan opened fire near West 47th Street and fled southbound on Western Avenue. 
    • The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, and no other injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old woman has died nearly two weeks after she was shot in the head while sitting inside a vehicle on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 9:31 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said a gray sedan pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, and someone inside opened fire. The woman was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter fled southbound on Western Avenue. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was pronounced dead Thursday and detectives are now conducting a homicide investigation.

Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report comes from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago news coverage.

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