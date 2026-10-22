Woman critically wounded in apparent road rage shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A 32-year-old woman was shot in the head Thursday near 47th Street and Western Avenue. Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in a gray sedan opened fire. Witnesses identified the suspected vehicle as a gray four-door Toyota Scion with a rear bike rack.



A woman was critically wounded in an apparent road rage shooting Thursday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to police and Ald. Ray Lopez.

Chicago road rage shooting

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 9:31 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street.

The 32-year-old woman was a passenger inside a vehicle when a gray sedan pulled alongside it. A person inside the sedan then opened fire, according to police.

The woman was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The offender fled southbound on Western Avenue, police said.

What they're saying:

Ald. Lopez said the shooting appeared to be connected to road rage, and that witnesses identified the suspected vehicle as a gray, four-door Toyota Scion with a rear bike rack.

Police are reviewing camera footage, according to Lopez.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.