Illinois Lottery player wins nearly $1 million in online jackpot

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The Brief An Illinois iLottery player won $955,540 playing the FastPlay Cash Castle game. Two additional online players won $364,673 and $259,783 playing Twenty 20s and Luxury Loot, respectively. Illinois Lottery players have claimed more than $165 million in FastPlay prizes so far in 2026.



An Illinois iLottery player is celebrating a nearly $1 million jackpot after winning $955,540 playing the FastPlay Cash Castle game, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The win was one of three major online FastPlay prizes announced Monday, totaling nearly $1.6 million.

Three big lottery wins

What we know:

The Illinois Lottery announced the $955,540 Cash Castle jackpot on Nov. 9.

Two additional players also won major prizes online Sunday. One player won $364,673 playing Twenty 20s, while another won $259,783 playing Luxury Loot.

Combined, the three winners claimed $1,579,996 in prizes.

How FastPlay works

The backstory:

Cash Castle is a $30 progressive FastPlay game. The jackpot begins at $100,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

With progressive FastPlay games, players have a chance to win the jackpot or other cash prizes.

FastPlay is a style of lottery game designed for quick and convenient play. There are no numbers to pick, no play slips to complete, no scratching and no waiting for winning numbers.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers 39 FastPlay games at various price points and play styles.

So far in 2026, players statewide have purchased nearly 7.9 million winning FastPlay tickets, claiming more than $165 million in prizes.

How to claim lottery prizes

What you can do:

Lottery winners have one year from the date of purchase to claim their prizes.

FastPlay tickets can be purchased in stores, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.

More information about FastPlay games and prize claims is available at IllinoisLottery.com.

Players must be at least 18 years old to participate.