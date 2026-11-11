Stolen handbag story connects Chicago business owner to Prince's family

The Brief A FOX Chicago report about a stolen designer handbag connected local business owner John Crispino with a member of Prince's extended family. Crispino and business partner Paige Partin are now selling a luxury handbag collection belonging to Prince's late sister, Tyka Nelson, valued at up to $310,000. Select pieces will be available at a private Chicago event on Friday, Nov. 13, followed by the Randolph Street Holiday Market over the weekend.



What began as a story about a stolen designer handbag has turned into an extraordinary connection between a Chicago-area small business owner and the family of music legend Prince.

How a stolen handbag led to an unexpected connection

The backstory:

In July, FOX Chicago reported on John Crispino, owner of JCR Luxury, after a rare Louis Vuitton handbag was stolen from his business at the Randolph Street Market.

The theft prompted Crispino to take additional security precautions to protect his inventory.

But someone watching that report saw an opportunity to help.

A member of Tyka Nelson's extended family, who wishes to remain private, reached out to Crispino through Instagram after seeing the FOX Chicago report.

That connection led to an unexpected partnership. Crispino and his business partner, Paige Partin, were entrusted with selling Nelson's personal designer handbag collection on commission.

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A collection worth up to $310,000

By the numbers:

The collection includes dozens of luxury handbags and accessories from Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior and other designers.

Crispino estimates the collection could sell for $280,000 to $310,000 at retail.

Among the standout pieces is a rare, custom-order Hermès Kelly handbag priced at $36,500.

Another eye-catching piece is a purple Hermès handbag produced before Prince's death in 2016. Crispino believes it is possible the bag was a gift from Prince to his sister, although that connection has not been verified.

Several bags also feature charms bearing Prince's famous Love Symbol, which the musician adopted as his public name in 1993.

Nelson, Prince's only full sibling and a singer-songwriter herself, died in November 2024 at age 64. Her death certificate listed cardiac arrest, with congestive heart failure as a contributing condition.

Luxury with something for every budget

What you can do:

While some handbags cost tens of thousands of dollars, Crispino says the collection includes more affordable pieces.

Bag charms start at approximately $90, silk scarves at $125 and handbags at $695.

Many pieces are listed at tykacollection.com , a website created specifically for the collection.

A private, ticketed event for Hermès collectors is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Plumbers Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., in Chicago.

Tickets cost $100, with $25 going to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls Club of Chicago. The remaining $75 can be applied toward a qualifying purchase of at least $500.

Other designer items will be available during the Randolph Street Holiday Market on Saturday and Sunday. Access to the Hermès collection during the public market may be limited for security reasons.

A blessing born from a loss

Big picture view:

For Crispino and Partin, the opportunity represents much more than a potentially lucrative business arrangement.

It is a chance to help preserve a family's personal history while expanding their small businesses.

Crispino says the connection still amazes him.

"What great kismet or karma this is that something bad or terrible could happen to a small business," Crispino said, reflecting on how the theft ultimately led to someone wanting to help.

He described the opportunity as a "blessing in disguise."

The story that began in July with a stolen handbag has now connected two worlds that might otherwise never have crossed paths.

And while the designer collection carries a price tag approaching $310,000, the connection that brought everyone together may be its most meaningful legacy.