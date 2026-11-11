Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms

The Brief The FAA issued a ground stop at O'Hare Airport Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. because of thunderstorms, with a chance of an extension. Eight flights were canceled over the previous 24 hours, while average delays remained under 15 minutes.



A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to thunderstorms.

O'Hare Airport ground stop

The backstory:

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departures to O'Hare to remain grounded from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. with a 30% to 60% probability of being extended.

In the past 24 hours, nine flights have been canceled at O'Hare with average delays of 22 minutes.

Weather outlook:

Skies will be mostly cloudy across the Chicago area today, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few gusty storms are possible in northwest Indiana.

Tap here to read our full forecast.

What's next:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.