Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms
CHICAGO - A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to thunderstorms.
O'Hare Airport ground stop
The backstory:
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departures to O'Hare to remain grounded from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. with a 30% to 60% probability of being extended.
In the past 24 hours, nine flights have been canceled at O'Hare with average delays of 22 minutes.
Weather outlook:
Skies will be mostly cloudy across the Chicago area today, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few gusty storms are possible in northwest Indiana.
Tap here to read our full forecast.
What's next:
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Federal Aviation Administration and O'Hare International Airport.