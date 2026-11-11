Chicago weather: Another mild day, storms possible; cooler air arrives Thursday

The Brief Highs reach the mid to upper 50s today, with rain and a few gusty storms possible in northwest Indiana. Thursday turns cooler, with highs in the mid 40s and a chance for rain or a rain-snow mix. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday through Tuesday, with highs mainly in the 40s.



A mild day gives way to cooler weather, with rain chances today and a stretch of mostly sunny skies later this week.

Chicago forecast

The details:

Chicago-area highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s, after highs in the upper 60s yesterday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. A few gusty storms are possible in northwest Indiana.

Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain is possible, and lake-effect bands are expected to continue in northwest Indiana into Saturday. Thursday night temperatures will fall to around freezing, with snow possibly mixing in with the rain at times.

What's next:

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Saturday and Sunday will also be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday should be sunny, with temperatures around 50.