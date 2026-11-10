Family demands justice for Chicago man killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Family and friends of a 21-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting while making Instacart deliveries with his father gathered Tuesday night to demand justice and remember his life.
A memorial of candles has been lit on Diversey Avenue since the shooting happened last Tuesday.
Family marches for justice
What we know:
Santino Delgado, 21, was in a car with his father when someone pulled up and fired into their vehicle.
Santino was killed, but his father was not injured.
Extended family members and friends gathered in the neighborhood, carrying signs and wearing shirts with Santino's photograph on them. His sister said Santino was training to be a mechanic, attended city college and worked for Instacart to help support the household.
The group marched for justice Tuesday night and to bring attention to Santino's life.
Deadly shooting on Diversey Avenue
The backstory:
The 21-year-old was riding with his father, working for Instacart, last Tuesday.
They stopped in traffic at about 9:50 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up. The offender fired gunshots into the vehicle, striking Santino in the back.
His father was not injured in the shooting.
Sister remembers Santino Delgado
What they're saying:
His sister, Lyannie Gomez, said Santino was simply trying to work and take care of the people he loved.
"This is an act of gun violence," she said. "Santino was working with his father doing Instacart, where the act of gun violence happened. People looking for trouble – my brother trying to work and take care of people he loved."
Gomez said she wants justice.
"He deserved a future, so we’re here fighting for justice for Santino, respect CPD, we want people to be safe. We don’t want retaliation," she said. "We don’t want no violence – we just want justice for Santino and we want to do that peacefully here."
Search for shooter continues
What's next:
Chicago police said they have no new information to share on the search for the shooter.
CPD Area 5 detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and statements from Santino Delgado's family.