Family demands justice for Chicago man killed in drive-by shooting

The Brief Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember 21-year-old Santino Delgado, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side. Delgado was making Instacart deliveries with his father when someone in a white SUV opened fire on their vehicle, killing him and leaving his father unharmed. Loved ones marched along Diversey Avenue demanding justice, while Chicago police said they had no new information on the search for the shooter.



Family and friends of a 21-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting while making Instacart deliveries with his father gathered Tuesday night to demand justice and remember his life.

A memorial of candles has been lit on Diversey Avenue since the shooting happened last Tuesday.

Family marches for justice

What we know:

Santino Delgado, 21, was in a car with his father when someone pulled up and fired into their vehicle.

Santino was killed, but his father was not injured.

Extended family members and friends gathered in the neighborhood, carrying signs and wearing shirts with Santino's photograph on them. His sister said Santino was training to be a mechanic, attended city college and worked for Instacart to help support the household.

The group marched for justice Tuesday night and to bring attention to Santino's life.

Deadly shooting on Diversey Avenue

The backstory:

The 21-year-old was riding with his father, working for Instacart, last Tuesday.

They stopped in traffic at about 9:50 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up. The offender fired gunshots into the vehicle, striking Santino in the back.

His father was not injured in the shooting.

Sister remembers Santino Delgado

What they're saying:

His sister, Lyannie Gomez, said Santino was simply trying to work and take care of the people he loved.

"This is an act of gun violence," she said. "Santino was working with his father doing Instacart, where the act of gun violence happened. People looking for trouble – my brother trying to work and take care of people he loved."

Gomez said she wants justice.

"He deserved a future, so we’re here fighting for justice for Santino, respect CPD, we want people to be safe. We don’t want retaliation," she said. "We don’t want no violence – we just want justice for Santino and we want to do that peacefully here."

Search for shooter continues

What's next:

Chicago police said they have no new information to share on the search for the shooter.

CPD Area 5 detectives are investigating.