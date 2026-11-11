List of holiday themed bars and restaurants in Chicago

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The Brief Chicago has no shortage of holiday pop-up events. Here are some bars, restaurants, and other areas in Chicagoland that are going all out for the holidays. Events often have holiday decor, festive food and drink, and sometimes specific themes from beloved holiday classics.



It's just about time for holiday cheer to spread across the Chicago area. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season in the area with several festive bars and restaurants popping up.

Chicago holiday bars and restaurants

Local perspective:

All throughout the Chicago region there are plenty of places to get in the holiday spirit. Here are some holiday pop-ups you can visit this year around Chicago.



Santa Baby Bar: This pop-up is back for a ninth consecutive year, featuring several rooms and floors of Christmas themes. Each floor will be decorated for the season and will feature different holiday menu items. Running from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3. This pop-up is back for a ninth consecutive year, featuring several rooms and floors of Christmas themes. Each floor will be decorated for the season and will feature different holiday menu items. Running from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3. Visit Santa Baby Bar.

Elf'd Up at Stretch Bar and Grill: This pop-up is inspired by the Christmas movie Elf. The bar is decked out to the theme of the movie and has food and drink themed around the Christmas classic. This pop-up is inspired by the Christmas movie Elf. The bar is decked out to the theme of the movie and has food and drink themed around the Christmas classic. Visit Elf'd Up.

Christmas Club: This Christmas pop-up in Wrigleyville has no cover and two floors of holiday decorations and three festive bars. There will also be special appearances by Santa and other Christmas characters. This Christmas pop-up in Wrigleyville has no cover and two floors of holiday decorations and three festive bars. There will also be special appearances by Santa and other Christmas characters. Visit Christmas Club.

Jack Frost at Fulton Market: This holiday market has light displays, Christmas photo opportunities, an ice rink, and different holiday-themed food and drink selections. This holiday market has light displays, Christmas photo opportunities, an ice rink, and different holiday-themed food and drink selections. Visit Jack Frost.

Frosty's Christmas Bar: This pop-up will feature two floors of Christmas decor and three holiday-themed bars. Frosty's will be open for six weeks this holiday season and features life-size nutcrackers and non-stop holiday music. This pop-up will feature two floors of Christmas decor and three holiday-themed bars. Frosty's will be open for six weeks this holiday season and features life-size nutcrackers and non-stop holiday music. Visit Frosty's Christmas Bar.

Santa's Workshop at Old Crow Smokehouse: Christmas-themed cocktails and food are featured at this Santa-themed pop-up. Christmas-themed cocktails and food are featured at this Santa-themed pop-up. Visit Santa's Workshop.

Noche Buena at Moe's Cantina: This holiday pop-up features holiday decor with a Latin focus. There will be festive Latin decor, classic Latin holiday music, and traditional games inspired by Christmas gatherings across Latin America. This holiday pop-up features holiday decor with a Latin focus. There will be festive Latin decor, classic Latin holiday music, and traditional games inspired by Christmas gatherings across Latin America. Visit Noche Buena.

Mistletoe at Mordecai: Mistletoe will be open November 20 through January 3 with Christmas decorations, holiday cocktails and festive food specials. Mistletoe will be open November 20 through January 3 with Christmas decorations, holiday cocktails and festive food specials. Visit Mistletoe.

Jingle Junkie at Roadhouse 66: This pop-up has a heated patio that is ski lodge inspired. Their seasonal cocktail and beer list and festive bites will be on the menu all season long. This pop-up has a heated patio that is ski lodge inspired. Their seasonal cocktail and beer list and festive bites will be on the menu all season long. Visit Jingle Junkie.

Christmas at Kincade's: This pop-up bar is decked out with classic, nostalgic Christmas decorations and a ton of holiday lights, including on the enclosed rooftop. There will also be festive cocktails and will stay true to its laid-back sports bar atmosphere, even while in holiday mode. This pop-up bar is decked out with classic, nostalgic Christmas decorations and a ton of holiday lights, including on the enclosed rooftop. There will also be festive cocktails and will stay true to its laid-back sports bar atmosphere, even while in holiday mode. Visit Christmas at Kincade's.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the venue's postings on their websites or social media pages. This story was written from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.



