Chicago man charged after gun found under Celtics jersey, sheriff says

The Brief A 43-year-old Chicago man was charged with a felony after sheriff's deputies allegedly found a loaded firearm during a downtown traffic stop. Officers stopped a Chevrolet for suspended registration on Oct. 30 and reportedly discovered the firearm beneath the passenger's Celtics jersey. Kevin Booth was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and ordered released from custody following his first court appearance.



A 43-year-old Chicago man faces a felony gun charge after Cook County sheriff's deputies allegedly found a loaded firearm beneath his Celtics jersey during a downtown traffic stop.

Traffic stop leads to firearm discovery

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop happened at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. A Chevrolet was stopped in the 300 block of South State Street for suspended registration.

Kevin Booth | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The driver and her passenger, identified as Kevin Booth, were notified the vehicle was going to be towed due to registration suspension and that they had to exit the vehicle. One of the officers recovered a loaded firearm from underneath Booth’s Celtics jersey during a safety patdown and learned that Booth was a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Man charged with felony

Dig deeper:

Booth was taken into custody, and later that day, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender against him.

The sheriff’s office said he was ordered released from custody on Oct. 31 following his first appearance hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Gun recovered from Kevin Booth | Cook County Sheriff's Office

According to public Chicago Police Department arrest records, Booth has previously been arrested on charges including drug possession, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.