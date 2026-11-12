Chicago man charged after gun found under Celtics jersey, sheriff says
CHICAGO - A 43-year-old Chicago man faces a felony gun charge after Cook County sheriff's deputies allegedly found a loaded firearm beneath his Celtics jersey during a downtown traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to firearm discovery
What we know:
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop happened at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. A Chevrolet was stopped in the 300 block of South State Street for suspended registration.
Kevin Booth | Cook County Sheriff's Office
The driver and her passenger, identified as Kevin Booth, were notified the vehicle was going to be towed due to registration suspension and that they had to exit the vehicle. One of the officers recovered a loaded firearm from underneath Booth’s Celtics jersey during a safety patdown and learned that Booth was a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man charged with felony
Dig deeper:
Booth was taken into custody, and later that day, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender against him.
The sheriff’s office said he was ordered released from custody on Oct. 31 following his first appearance hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Gun recovered from Kevin Booth | Cook County Sheriff's Office
According to public Chicago Police Department arrest records, Booth has previously been arrested on charges including drug possession, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Source: The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Chicago Police Department provided information in this report.