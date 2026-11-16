Peoria mayor says suspect in custody in explosive-device investigation

The Brief Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said BioUrja Renewables leadership told her a suspect is in custody in connection with the explosive device found near the plant. The statement follows Peoria police’s retraction of an earlier claim that a person had been taken in for questioning. The FBI is leading the investigation and has not provided further information.



Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said BioUrja Renewables leadership told her a suspect is in custody in connection with the explosive device found near the plant last week, though the FBI has not confirmed the information.

Peoria explosive-device investigation

What we know:

Ali said in a statement that BioUrja leadership informed her a suspect was in custody. She said the FBI, as the lead agency, would provide more information when it becomes available.

The statement follows a retraction from the Peoria Police Department. Police said Monday they were withdrawing information released earlier that day about an individual being taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

The FBI’s Springfield Field Office confirmed "law enforcement activity" Monday in Peoria County but has not released further details about the investigation.

What we don't know:

The FBI has not confirmed whether anyone is in custody or released information about a possible motive or the device’s exact composition. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said Saturday that forensic testing was still underway.

Dixon called the device a credible threat but declined to describe it as a bomb, even though the facility had reported receiving a bomb threat.

Timeline:

Workers at BioUrja Renewables reported a bomb threat to police Friday afternoon. About an hour later, crews found a suspicious package near the facility, formerly the ADM plant, at 1 Edmund Street in Peoria.

Authorities ordered people within a one-mile area to evacuate. Because the plant sits along the Illinois River, the evacuation zone extended across the water. The Coast Guard also blocked vessel traffic between river mile markers 160 and 164 while crews worked.

Bomb technicians rendered the device safe, and authorities completed their search of the facility by Saturday afternoon. Officials said they found no other items of concern. The evacuation order was lifted Saturday, nearly a day after the device was found. No injuries were reported.

The FBI said it had taken over the investigation after providing bomb technicians and investigative and intelligence resources to local authorities. A news conference planned for Sunday was postponed until at least Monday.

Why officials were concerned

The plant stores ethanol and other highly combustible chemicals. Ali previously told WMBD-TV that the materials at the facility were a source of alarm.

Dixon said the evacuation area reflected both the device and the materials at the plant. Coast Guard Capt. Brandy Parker, commander of Sector Upper Mississippi River, said the agency established a safety perimeter while technicians worked.

The Illinois River is a major commercial shipping route and a tributary of the Mississippi River.

What authorities are saying

The Peoria Police Department has directed questions and media inquiries about the investigation to the FBI Springfield Field Office.

The FBI urged people to share any information related to the investigation. Tips can be submitted by calling 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or online at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI said tipsters can remain anonymous.