Suburban school board faces vote on proposed elementary school closures

The Brief The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board will vote on starting the state-required public hearing process for the proposed closures of Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools. Parents have raised concerns about not having schools you can walk to and specialized programs, as well as the district’s financial projections. Interim Superintendent Eric Witherspoon says the district faces a $20 million budget gap and its elementary buildings are operating at about 66% capacity.



A suburban school board is set to take the first step Monday toward possibly closing two elementary schools, as families and district leaders debate how to address the district’s financial problems.

School closure vote

The details:

The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is expected to vote on whether to begin the state-required public hearing process for the proposed closures of Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools in Chicago's north suburbs.

The vote would start that process; it would not be a final decision to close the schools.

More than 100 parents, children and neighbors rallied at Twiggs Park on Sunday to oppose the proposals. Families have expressed concern about losing walkable neighborhood schools and about the future of specialized programs, including Dewey’s Spanish Two-Way Immersion program and Lincolnwood’s STEP program.

The other side:

Interim Superintendent Dr. Eric Witherspoon said in a letter to the community late last week that district expenses are growing at twice the rate of revenue. He said District 65 has spent $30 million—nearly half its savings—over the past four years.

Witherspoon also said elementary school buildings are operating at about 66% capacity. He described school closures as a painful but necessary step to address a $20 million budget gap and direct more resources toward students.

Some parents have questioned the district’s financial projections and said they have not received complete answers. They have urged the board to slow down and wait until a permanent superintendent is hired to help develop a 10-year plan.

What's next:

The board is scheduled to enter closed session at 5 p.m. Monday. The public meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m., with an hour reserved for public comment.