Speeding car goes into Des Plaines River in Joliet, driver rescued, police say

The Brief A speeding car hit a bridge in Joliet and went into the Des Plaines River on Saturday afternoon. The 33-year-old driver had to be rescued from the water and was hospitalized. Investigators determined the driver was speeding and lost control before striking the bridge, which was closed to traffic.



A driver was rescued after his car hit a bridge and went into the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at the Jefferson Street Bridge around 4:30 p.m., according to the Joliet Police Department.

Paramedics found the man in the water near the southwest side of the bridge. They threw a life preserver at him, and Joliet Fire Department personnel went into the water to rescue him, police said.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Investigators learned the 33-year-old man was allegedly driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on West Jefferson Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said he lost control of the car, hit the bridge, and went into the river from the southwest side of the bridge.

The fire department found the car and got help towing it out of the water.

There were no additional victims found, and investigators determined the driver was the only occupant of the car.

The Jefferson Street Bridge was closed on Saturday night. It was unclear when it would reopen.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating the crash, and the Illinois Department of Transportation was inspecting the bridge for damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to call the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.