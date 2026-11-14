IHSA Football Playoffs 2026: Final scores and results from the quarterfinals

The Brief The IHSA football playoffs continue with the quarterfinals Soon, the semis and then the state title games. Here are the final scores and results from the quarterfinal round.



We're closing in on the state championships. But first come the quarterfinals.

Here are the final scores and results from the quarterfinal round of the IHSA football playoffs.

IHSA Football Playoffs: Quarterfinal scores and results

NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the Associated Press

Class 8A

New Trier 42, Huntley 28

Bolingbrook at Oswego

Loyola at St. Ignatius

Mount Carmel at Lincoln-Way East

Class 7A

Hersey at Lincoln-Way West

Downers Grove North at Richards

Brother Rice at Normal

Prospect at East St. Louis

Class 6A

Quincy at Nazareth

Normal West at Wheaton-Warrenville South

Harlem at Notre Dame

Wheaton North vs. Fenwick at Triton

Class 5A

Morton, Ill. at Mahomet-Seymour

Wauconda at Sycamore

St. Francis at Cary-Grove

Carbondale at Providence

Class 4A

Rochester at Highland

Sterling at Morris

Coal City at Rochelle

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Centralia

Class 3A

Mt. Carmel, Ill. at St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello at Williamsville

Hope Academy at Richmond-Burton

IC Catholic at Byron

Class 2A

Peotone at Wilmington

Aurora Christian at El Paso-Gridley

Nashville at Johnston City

Frankfort at Flora

Class 1A

Clifton Central at Heyworth

Calhoun at Arthur-Lovington

Fulton at Stockton

Brown County at Camp Point Central