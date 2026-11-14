IHSA Football Playoffs 2026: Final scores and results from the quarterfinals
We're closing in on the state championships. But first come the quarterfinals.
Here are the final scores and results from the quarterfinal round of the IHSA football playoffs.
IHSA Football Playoffs: Quarterfinal scores and results
NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the Associated Press
Class 8A
New Trier 42, Huntley 28
Bolingbrook at Oswego
Loyola at St. Ignatius
Mount Carmel at Lincoln-Way East
Class 7A
Hersey at Lincoln-Way West
Downers Grove North at Richards
Brother Rice at Normal
Prospect at East St. Louis
Class 6A
Quincy at Nazareth
Normal West at Wheaton-Warrenville South
Harlem at Notre Dame
Wheaton North vs. Fenwick at Triton
Class 5A
Morton, Ill. at Mahomet-Seymour
Wauconda at Sycamore
St. Francis at Cary-Grove
Carbondale at Providence
Class 4A
Rochester at Highland
Sterling at Morris
Coal City at Rochelle
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Centralia
Class 3A
Mt. Carmel, Ill. at St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello at Williamsville
Hope Academy at Richmond-Burton
IC Catholic at Byron
Class 2A
Peotone at Wilmington
Aurora Christian at El Paso-Gridley
Nashville at Johnston City
Frankfort at Flora
Class 1A
Clifton Central at Heyworth
Calhoun at Arthur-Lovington
Fulton at Stockton
Brown County at Camp Point Central
The Source: Final scores and results are from the Associated Press.