Cook County court filing details alleged rape, robbery inside Chicago apartment

The Brief Prosecutors say Calvin Lindsey entered the apartment through a back door on Nov. 6 while 19-year-old Yizel was inside. The filing says he held her at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her and took several belongings, including a firearm and gaming systems. Investigators say video, pawn shop records and witness identifications helped lead to Lindsey’s arrest two days later.



A Cook County court filing describes how a man allegedly entered a young woman’s Auburn Gresham apartment, held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her before leaving with stolen belongings.

Chicago home invasion, sexual assault

What we know:

The filing says 19-year-old Yizel returned to her apartment in the 7700 block of South Racine Avenue after taking her dogs outside around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. About 10 minutes after she went into her bedroom, a man — later identified as 55-year-old Calvin Lindsey — entered through the locked back door.

He went into her bedroom and asked whether she had money. When she said she did not, he allegedly made her go to a bathroom near the kitchen and ordered her to remove her clothing. He then left her in the bathroom with the door closed while he searched the apartment.

A camera inside the apartment recorded Lindsey carrying gaming systems through the dining room, according to the filing. He also took a Glock handgun from a roommate’s bedroom.

The filing says he returned to the bathroom with the gun before making Yizel show him her backpacks in her bedroom. When he did not believe the backpacks were big enough, he then allegedly ordered her back to the bathroom where he sexually assaulted her. Medical records cited in the filing indicate injuries to her private parts.

Lindsey then had Yizel get in the shower for 10 minutes, according to the filing. While she was in the shower, she turned the water away from her to not get wet.

Lindsey left through the back door at about 11:07 a.m., carrying a backpack and a white garbage bag, according to the filing. The items taken included two PlayStation consoles, Yizel's cellphone and purse, and the roommate's handgun.

About 15 minutes after he left, Yizel came out of the bathroom and told her mother and roommate what had happened. The filing says they called 911 on her behalf. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she completed a sexual assault evidence exam.

How investigators identified Lindsey

Not long after Lindsey left the apartment, the filing says a home security camera captured him on the 7600 block of South Throop rummaging through the backpack and throwing items into garbage cans. Yizel's cellphone and purse were recovered from a trash can near 76th Street and Throop Street.

At noon that day, a bank camera allegedly captured Lindsey getting out of an SUV before entering Ashland Pawners and Jewelers. The pawn shop provided records showing that two PlayStation systems had been pawned, according to the filing.

Police arrested Lindsey on Nov. 8 in an alley about a block from his home in the 7600 block of South Aberdeen Street, the filing says. He was wearing shoes, a jacket and a hat matching those seen in the apartment video. A pawn shop employee identified him as the person who pawned the gaming systems, and Yizel later identified him in a lineup, according to prosecutors.

Calvin Lindsey | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Lindsey was charged with six felonies, including aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a firearm and home invasion involving a sexual offense, according to Chicago police.

What we don't know:

The court filing does not explain how Lindsey allegedly entered the locked back door of Yizel's apartment.

What's next:

Lindsey was ordered to remain in custody at a court hearing on Nov. 11. He is due back Nov. 16.

Victim criticizes police response

What they're saying:

Following the reported rape, Yizel said the city of Chicago and its police department failed her after officers allegedly took four hours to respond to repeated 911 calls.

After officers arrived to take her statement, Yizel said they were insensitive to what had happened.

"Me being violated in my own home, is nowhere on the top of your list. It’s not a priority to you. I’m no longer gonna talk to you guys ever," Yizel said, adding she remains traumatized, cannot return home and is seeking therapy.

Yizel has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to pursue legal action over what she describes as the city's and police department's failure to respond appropriately.

She said she hopes sharing her experience will prevent other victims from going through the same ordeal.

Arrest history

Dig deeper:

Chicago police records list two prior arrests for Lindsey: a 2020 criminal trespass to vehicles charge and a 2025 warrant-related charge.