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Chicago-area man dies paragliding in southwest suburbs, coroner says

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 15, 2026 6:22 AM CST
Published November 15, 2026 6:22 AM CST
Chicago-area paraglider killed in southwest suburbs, coroner says
Chicago-area paraglider killed in southwest suburbs, coroner says

Chicago-area paraglider killed in southwest suburbs, coroner says

A 21-year-old suburban man was killed while paragliding on Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield, according to local officials.

The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man was killed in a paragliding incident in suburban Plainfield on Saturday, officials said.
    • The man was identified as Giovanni Lopez, of Woodridge, by the Kendall County Coroner.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A 21-year-old suburban man was killed while paragliding on Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield, according to local officials.

What we know:

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office said it responded to a possible death related to a paragliding incident around 3:40 p.m. near Ridge Road and 127th Street in Plainfield.

Coroner’s deputies determined that Giovanni Lopez, of Woodridge, had died at the scene.

The exact circumstances of Lopez's death were unclear as of Sunday morning.

The cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined pending an autopsy. Plainfield police and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Officials released no further information.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Kendall County Coroner's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPlainfieldWoodridge