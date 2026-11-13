Lansing crash: One person killed in I-80 collision near Indiana state line

The Brief Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 near the Indiana state line around 3:21 a.m. Friday. The crash involved a semi-truck and a car. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, and one person later died. The roadway was closed for an investigation.



A crash involving a semi-truck and a car left one person dead and closed part of I-80 in Chicago's south suburbs near the Indiana state line early Friday.

Fatal I-80 crash

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash at about 3:21 a.m. in Lansing.

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Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. One person was later pronounced dead, according to state police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.

What's next:

Westbound I-80 was closed for the crash investigation. State police advised motorists to find another route.