Expand / Collapse search

Lansing crash: One person killed in I-80 collision near Indiana state line

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Lansing
Published November 13, 2026 7:36 AM CST
Published November 13, 2026 7:36 AM CST

The Brief

    • Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 near the Indiana state line around 3:21 a.m. Friday.
    • The crash involved a semi-truck and a car.
    • Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, and one person later died. The roadway was closed for an investigation.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car left one person dead and closed part of I-80 in Chicago's south suburbs near the Indiana state line early Friday.

Fatal I-80 crash

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash at about 3:21 a.m. in Lansing.

Image 1 of 4

 

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. One person was later pronounced dead, according to state police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.

What's next:

Westbound I-80 was closed for the crash investigation. State police advised motorists to find another route.

The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.

LansingTrafficNews