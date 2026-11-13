Lansing crash: One person killed in I-80 collision near Indiana state line
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car left one person dead and closed part of I-80 in Chicago's south suburbs near the Indiana state line early Friday.
Fatal I-80 crash
What we know:
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash at about 3:21 a.m. in Lansing.
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Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. One person was later pronounced dead, according to state police.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the crash.
What's next:
Westbound I-80 was closed for the crash investigation. State police advised motorists to find another route.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.