Aurora building partially collapses, closing downtown intersection

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The Brief Scaffolding and part of a building's exterior brick wall collapsed onto a roadway in downtown Aurora Wednesday evening. Firefighters are evacuating the building as a precaution, and no injuries have been reported. The intersection of Broadway and Galena Boulevard remains closed in all four directions.



Scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall collapsed into a roadway in downtown Aurora Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations and road closures, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Partial building collapse

What we know:

Aurora police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard at approximately 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 11 after scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall collapsed into the roadway.

Initial reports indicated that vehicles were beneath the debris.

Firefighters are evacuating the building as a precaution while crews use a drone to assess the upper portion of the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and no one has needed emergency shelter.

What caused the collapse?

What we don't know:

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Downtown road closures

Dig deeper:

The intersection of Broadway and Galena Boulevard remains closed in all four directions.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews remain on the scene.