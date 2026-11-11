Congressman pushes Chicago Bears stadium in Bronzeville despite hurdles

The Brief Outgoing Congressman Danny Davis is urging the Chicago Bears to reconsider the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville for a new stadium. Davis argues a stadium on Chicago's South Side could create jobs and economic opportunities, despite the team's previous concerns about the location. Davis defended potential taxpayer investment during a FOX Chicago interview but did not offer a specific financing plan or say how much public funding he would support.



As the Chicago Bears continue weighing options for their next stadium, outgoing Congressman Danny Davis is making another push to keep the team in the city — this time arguing the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville deserves another look.

Bears in Bronzeville

What we know:

Davis made his case in an op-ed published in Crain's Chicago, addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

His argument: The Bears are an important part of Chicago's identity and economy, and keeping the team in the city could create jobs, attract investment and bring additional economic opportunities to the South Side.

"I want to see them in Chicago forever and ever and ever because there's so much a part of our great city," Davis told FOX Chicago during an appearance on Good Day Chicago Wednesday.

Previously rejected site

The backstory:

The former Michael Reese Hospital property has surfaced before in discussions about a potential Bears stadium.

But the team previously said the site was not viable, pointing to space limitations, nearby railroad tracks and logistical concerns.

Crain's Chicago reporter Danny Ecker also previously outlined questions about the site's proximity to the Prairie Shores apartment complex, including whether development could affect residents.

Davis acknowledges there are challenges but believes architects, planners and developers could find ways to make the property work.

"Sometimes you look at the perfect, and you look at a way to make the imperfect more perfect," Davis said.

He argued the potential economic benefits of keeping the Bears in Chicago outweigh the obstacles.

Davis makes the case for public investment

What they're saying:

One of the biggest questions surrounding any new Bears stadium is how it would be financed.

During his FOX Chicago interview, Davis acknowledged public investment could be necessary and defended the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help make the project happen.

"Taxation is the price that you pay for a civilized society," Davis said.

He also argued that public investment could produce a long-term return through economic development, jobs and revenue.

"Good investment, solid return that will keep coming, and coming, and coming," Davis said.

However, Davis did not identify a specific financing plan, say how much public money he would support or explain where additional funding would come from.

The affordability question

Local perspective:

Davis' comments come as Chicago-area homeowners continue facing rising property taxes and broader affordability concerns.

During the interview, FOX Chicago pressed Davis on why taxpayers should potentially shoulder additional costs for a stadium when many residents are already struggling with everyday expenses.

He responded that public investment is necessary to generate economic activity and create jobs.

"If you don't make money, you don't get money. If you don't have money, you can't just produce money out of the sky," Davis said.

He also argued that allowing the Bears to leave Chicago could mean losing jobs and economic opportunities.

"Opportunities are needed and the Bears will provide that for individuals who live in Chicago," Davis said.

Still, his interview did not include a detailed explanation of how a stadium project would be funded or how the financial burden would be distributed among taxpayers, developers and the team.

A familiar argument from the governor

Big picture view:

Gov. JB Pritzker has previously expressed interest in locating major economic development projects in areas where they could have the greatest impact.

In a June 2024 interview, Pritzker said he wanted to see economic development help areas that need it most.

"Where can we put them that'll have the most positive impact for the people in the state of Illinois, city of Chicago," Pritzker said.

Davis is making a similar argument for Bronzeville, a historically Black community on Chicago's South Side.

But any proposal would still have to address the practical questions surrounding the property, transportation access, neighboring residents and financing.

What's next for the Chicago Bears stadium?

What's next:

The Bears have not announced any change in their previous position that the Michael Reese site is not viable.

The team has continued evaluating stadium possibilities, including Hammond, Indiana, and Arlington Heights, while other Chicago-area proposals have also entered the conversation.

Davis' op-ed adds another voice to the growing debate over where the Bears should play their next home game — and how much public investment, if any, should be used to keep them in Illinois.

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