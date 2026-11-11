Chicago woman says coyotes chased her, small dog in Wicker Park

The Brief A Chicago woman says coyotes chased her and her small dog in Wicker Park, forcing her to climb onto a railing to escape. Video of the three-minute encounter has surpassed 1 million views on TikTok, sparking concerns about coyotes in Chicago. Wildlife experts say the coyotes did not appear aggressive and advise residents to keep pets close and avoid feeding the animals.



A frightening encounter in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood was caught on camera after a woman says she and her small dog were chased by a group of coyotes.

Coyote encounter in Wicker Park

The backstory:

The video, which has garnered more than a million views on TikTok, is sparking questions about how common these encounters are in Chicago.

Odalys Flores says she was walking her Chihuahua mix dog, Coco, near Oakley Boulevard on Monday night when she noticed a couple of coyotes following them.

At first, she didn’t think much of it. But when the animals started getting closer, Flores says she panicked, grabbed Coco and ran.

She eventually climbed onto an elevated railing to get away from the coyotes.

The entire encounter lasted about three minutes.

The incident has prompted plenty of discussion online about whether this kind of behavior is normal for coyotes in Chicago.

Coyotes' behavior toward dogs

What they're saying:

Chris Anchor, a senior wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, says seeing coyotes in the city is actually quite common.

He says the animals appeared to be passing through and may have been curious about the dog.

"The coyotes will look at another canine as an antelope or want to investigate it or get rid of it. They are not acting aggressively in any shape or form," Anchor said.

What you can do:

Experts say coyotes generally pose little threat to people, but residents should avoid feeding them.

Wildlife officials also recommend keeping pets close and giving coyotes plenty of space if encountered.