Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson defends budget, $7M violence funding

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson is defending a proposed $7 million increase for Chicago's community violence intervention programs, which he credits with helping reduce homicides. Johnson's $17.6 billion budget includes a corporate head tax charging qualifying businesses $25 per employee each month to help fund city investments. A group of 28 aldermen opposes the tax proposal, with both sides disputing whether meaningful budget negotiations have taken place.



As the battle over Chicago's budget continues, Mayor Brandon Johnson says community violence intervention (CVI) is worth his proposed $7 million investment. Johnson credits it with historic drops in crime, which began declining shortly after he took office in 2023.

Johnson defends $7M violence prevention investment

What we know:

According to city data, this year Chicago had the fewest summer homicides since 1965 and is on track to beat 2025 for the fewest homicides since 1965.

"We most certainly have to protect this investment. It's literally saving lives," said Johnson.

The city says CVI partners have responded to 693 calls.

To bankroll the $7 million CVI boost and other investments in homelessness, youth jobs and mental health, Johnson is calling for another version of his controversial corporate head tax, labeled the "Equitable Employer Tax."

The proposal would charge companies with a workforce of 125 or more people $25 per employee, per month. Companies would be exempt from the tax for employees who work primarily in designated socioeconomically disadvantaged areas on the South and West sides.

"Asking them to contribute a little bit more, to invest in housing and homelessness, to invest in youth employment, to invest in CPI proven strategies that drive violence down. I believe that's a reasonable expectation," said Johnson.

28 aldermen oppose proposal

The backstory:

Twenty-eight members of the City Council sent a letter to Johnson Tuesday stating they won't support a budget with a tax on businesses.

Johnson says he's budged on some parts of his $17.6 billion budget plan. He says he's open to negotiations, but wants aldermen to compromise, too.

Some aldermen from the group of 28 who have spoken to FOX Chicago say the mayor's office has not reached out to them. Johnson says they are being "dishonest."

"I've made multiple calls through several alders," said Johnson. "Our team is working hard every single day to engage with the alters. This is, you know, unfortunate that we have some individuals that're more interested in disruption and dissent than they are with actually making progress."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

One of the aldermen who has been critical of the mayor's office's handling of budget negotiations is 39th Ward Ald. Samantha Nugent.

In a statement to FOX Chicago, Nugent responded:

"Three weeks prior to the Mayor’s budget address, a council majority of 29 Alders laid out three conditions and a path to a budget they could support: no property tax increase, no tax on jobs and no phantom revenue from Springfield, coupled with cutting the recurring cost of government, protecting essential services, and collecting debt owed to city without putting it on vulnerable populations of people. That was more than six weeks ago and neither the mayor nor his team at any time since have offered to meet with us to address the priorities we laid out to ensure that we pass a responsible budget that puts Chicago on the best financial footing possible. They know where we stand. The ball remains in their court."

Budget alternatives

What's next:

"These Alders, at some point . . . it is their responsibility to pass a budget," said Johnson. "It's my job to present a budget. And I have, and it's a balanced budget, and it speaks to the demands that people have called for. Right. This is not just about, you know, CVI and youth employment. It's about housing, homelessness, providing some structural support to our libraries, $11 million to double the crews for our streets and sanitation department. These are things that residents have overwhelmingly demanded that government delivers. And the fact that we're all in agreement around the investments, we have to figure out a pathway to, to invest, to invest in those demands. And so I'm calling on city council to provide us with some ideas. Up until this point, we have not received a bunch of them."

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