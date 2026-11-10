Former Batavia chiropractor sentenced to 60 years in child abuse case

The Brief Former Batavia chiropractor David Hanson was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony counts involving child sexual abuse material. About 30 victim impact statements were delivered orally in court, while another 18 were submitted in writing to the judge. Hanson received credit for 370 days served, is eligible for day-for-day sentencing credit and must register as a sex offender for life.



A former suburban Chicago chiropractor was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony charges involving a child under 13.

David Hanson, 44, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge DJ Tegeler to 30 years in prison for each of the two counts. He owned and operated Hanson Family Chiropractic in west suburban Batavia.

"It is about as disturbing and evil as it gets. It is unspeakable what Mr. Hanson did," Matt Moyer, attorney with Clifford Law Offices, previously said.

Batavia chiropractor sentenced

The details:

Hanson pleaded guilty in September to two Class X felony counts: producing and disseminating child sexual abuse material. Both charges involved a victim under 13 who was fully nude when secretly recorded.

Pictured is David Hanson. (Kane County State's Attorney )

Hanson received credit for 370 days already served and is eligible for day-for-day sentencing credit. He must register as a sex offender for life.

Around 30 victim impact statements were delivered orally in court, either by the victims themselves or by the prosecutor. Another 18 statements were submitted in writing to the judge.

Hanson indicted on 76 counts

The backstory:

Hanson was arrested in November 2025 and accused of secretly recording more than 180 patients, including children, during treatments such as red-light therapy. He allegedly hid cameras in vents, fans and other fixtures.

"I am no longer able to do things that I used to do without a second thought, like going to try on clothes in a fitting room or going to the doctor without feeling anxious and unsafe. This case is not just videos that were taken, but the futures of all the victims," MacKenzie, a former patient, previously said.

In February, a Kane County grand jury indicted Hanson on 76 felony counts, including charges involving child sexual abuse material and unauthorized video recording.

Survivors file civil lawsuits

What they're saying:

Dozens of survivors have filed civil lawsuits against Hanson and Hanson Family Chiropractic. At his September hearing, attorneys said Hanson also sold some of the recordings for profit.

"Not knowing whether or not these images will ever be removed from the internet — that is one of most serious parts of the violation," Maura White, senior attorney for Romanucci & Blandon, previously said.

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