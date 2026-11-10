Chicago police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Wicker Park jewelry store

The Brief Alexandra Marks, a jewelry store in Wicker Park, was burglarized Monday. Police say multiple suspects damaged the front glass door of the business before making entry around 2:45 a.m. The group removed property and drove away east on Division Street in a white sedan.



A popular Chicago jewelry store says "the show goes on" after a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday in Wicker Park.

Chicago jewelry store heist

What we know:

Chicago police said the break-in happened around 2:45 a.m. at a business in the 1700 block of West Division Street.

The suspects damaged the front glass door to get inside, removed property and fled east on Division Street in a white sedan. No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo provided by Alexandra Marks

Alexandra Marks said in a social media post that her Wicker Park store had been broken into and would reopen Tuesday. The store described the incident as upsetting but said it planned to continue operating.

"A little shaken? For sure. Slowing down? Not a chance. When life gives you broken glass, you sweep it up. The show goes on, the sparkle continues, and we’re not going anywhere," Marks said in a Facebook post.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about how many people were involved or if there were any leads in the case.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.