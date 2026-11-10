28 Chicago alders say Mayor Johnson's 2027 budget lacks votes to pass

The Brief A coalition of 28 City Council members says Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed 2027 budget does not have the 26 votes needed to pass. The members oppose a proposed $25 monthly charge on some employers, a 33% increase in the personal property lease transaction tax and new spending. They are urging Johnson to present a revised budget before the city’s year-end deadline.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed budget faces opposition from 28 City Council members, who say it needs major changes to win approval.

Chicago budget vote opposition

The Budget Accountability Coalition outlined its concerns in a letter to Johnson on Tuesday. The members said the proposal does not have the 26 votes needed for passage.

The alders oppose a proposed $25 monthly charge for each employee at companies with more than 125 workers. They also reject a plan to raise the personal property lease transaction tax from 15% to 20%, a 33% increase. The letter says the budget includes tens of millions of dollars in new spending.

The letter says the proposal relies on one-time revenue and borrowing to help close a budget gap of about $882 million. It also criticizes the administration for counting $119.8 million in savings without detailing them.

The coalition says it wants a revised budget that protects essential services, supports job growth and is structurally balanced. Its members say they will not support a budget that includes a tax on jobs, the lease tax increase or new spending.

What they're saying:

The alders say the city should first reduce recurring costs, collect money already owed to it and determine the size of its ongoing budget gap before considering new revenue.

They cited a city Inspector General’s finding that Chicago is owed more than $8.1 billion. The letter says the city comptroller estimated about $3 billion of that debt is collectible or was incurred within the past seven years.

"Before asking taxpayers for another new dollar, your administration should adopt the IG’s recommendation and start collecting from businesses, contractors and others able to pay, while protecting residents facing genuine hardship," the letter said.

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The members also said the city’s 2026 budget froze the lease tax at 15% through 2028, and they oppose changing that rate before then.

"We gave Chicagoans our word on that rate. If we break it one year later, why should any Chicagoan believe the next commitment this Council makes? At 15% it is already the highest tax of its kind in the nation. We will not break our word on the cap we imposed last year," the letter said.

The other side:

FOX Chicago reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the letter and he responded with his own.

"Dear Members of City Council:

"In the spirit of continued partnership during the FY 2027 budget development process, I write to share some status updates.

"Attached is the summation of investments in Chicagoans in my Fair Share Budget presenting a balanced budget that reflects what residents have demanded. I am heartened by the number of Alderpeople who have consistently voiced support for funding community violence intervention,

homelessness reduction, Chicago Public Libraries, quality of life improvements, and youth jobs.

"I am appreciative of the specific ideas several members have offered for revenue solutions. My office is carefully evaluating each proposal. I remain open to all concepts and look forward to reviewing more options as additional members have indicated that their teams are in the process of vetting solutions. Following conversations with various members, we are also developing new models of our SEED credit as well as the Personal Property Lease Tax (PPLT) to address questions raised by members.

"As we continue to respond to the through the chair requests and direct questions from my conversations with members, my office will hold briefings regarding additional gap closing measures to solve for the FY27 budgeted supplemental pension payment while also applying $75 million dollars

above our pension obligations and fully realized FY26 supplemental payment. My team will continue to reach out to all members and take under consideration the proposals coming out of those ongoing discussions.

"Please standby for calendar invites for the briefings, and I look forward to a robust discussion considering both sides of the ledger to ensure Chicagoans’ basic needs are met without undue burden on working people."

What's next:

The letter says there were 51 days left before the city was required to have an approved budget. The coalition urged Johnson to revise his proposal and bring forward a plan that can earn the necessary votes.

"The hard work to build a responsible budget for the City of Chicago has not been done," the letter said. "This version of your budget is a non-starter. This budget would hold back growth just when Chicago needs it most."

The 28 alders who signed the letter are:

Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward)

Pat Dowell (3rd Ward)

Desmon Yancy (5th Ward)

Greg Mitchell (7th Ward)

Michelle Harris (8th Ward)

Anthony Beale (9th Ward)

Peter Chico (10th Ward)

Nicole Lee (11th Ward)

Marty Quinn (13th Ward)

Raymond Lopez (15th Ward)

Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward)

Derrick Curtis (18th Ward)

Matt O’Shea (19th Ward)

Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward)

Monique Scott (24th Ward)

Felix Cardona Jr. (31st Ward)

Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward)

Bill Conway (34th Ward)

Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward)

Emma Mitts (37th Ward)

Nicholas Sposato (38th Ward)

Samantha Nugent (39th Ward)

Anthony Napolitano (41st Ward)

Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward)

Timmy Knudsen (43rd Ward)

Bennett Lawson (44th Ward)

James Gardiner (45th Ward)

Debra Silverstein (50th Ward)

Read the full letter HERE.