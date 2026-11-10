Morgan Park football coach Chris James' reported firing sparks backlash

The Brief Coach Chris James told the Chicago Sun-Times he was fired Monday after asking to wait until the season ended before deciding whether to return. Principal Dan Kuzma disputed James’ account, saying James had told students and families he was leaving and had accepted another coaching job. A Morgan Park parent said players were heartbroken, and students plan to protest Tuesday morning.



A dispute over Morgan Park football coach Chris James’ departure is drawing criticism from families and students after the team’s season ended.

Morgan Park coach reportedly fired

What we know:

James, a Morgan Park alumnus, told the Chicago Sun-Times he was fired Monday after declining to decide immediately whether he would return next season. He said he wanted to finish the season before making a decision and denied taking another job or having formal interviews.

"I wanted to finish this season before making any decisions," James told the newspaper. He said school administrators did not want to wait and told him he was relieved of his duties and had to turn in his keys.

Principal Dan Kuzma disputed James’ account in a statement to the Sun-Times, saying it was "not an accurate depiction." Kuzma said James had made decisions that made his continued role as head coach "no longer viable" after the state playoff run.

In a message to football families and student-athletes, Kuzma said James had told players and families during the season that this would be his last year at Morgan Park and that he had accepted a coaching position elsewhere for next season. Kuzma thanked James and his staff for nine years with the school and the Chicago Public League.

The season's end

Morgan Park lost to Providence in the Class 5A state playoffs on Saturday. James told the Sun-Times he had planned to coach the team in the upcoming Prep Bowl consolation tournament. He said the school withdrew from the tournament after he was dismissed.

Kuzma said the football season concluded Saturday and the team would not continue with the optional postseason tournament. He said there would be no more practices this season.

The Mustangs finished 55-24 during James’ nine seasons as head coach and made six consecutive state playoff appearances, according to the Sun-Times. The team won the Red division this season by beating Kenwood.

What's next:

Students plan to hold a protest at the school on Tuesday morning. Morgan Park parent Shakira Langham said, "Our sons are heartbroken after their football coaches were let go following a second-round playoff loss."

Kuzma said the school plans to seek family and player input as it looks for a new head coach. He said Morgan Park intends to name a coach by Jan. 1, 2027, and begin spring practices and conditioning in January.