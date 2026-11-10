Chicago teen charged in armed robberies targeting women in Fulton Market, West Loop

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The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man faces nine felony charges after a string of armed robberies in the West Loop and Fulton Market. Police said the suspect targeted three women at gunpoint and battered them during the holdups. Officers also linked him to two stolen vehicles taken from the Near West Side and Logan Square.



An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with three violent armed robberies and a pair of stolen cars across Chicago's Near West Side.

Lawrence McGown was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue. Investigators identified him as the person who robbed and battered three women at gunpoint over a two-week span.

Violent Chicago armed robberies

What we know:

According to police, McGown attacked and robbed three women at the times and locations:

Oct. 27: A 29-year-old woman was robbed and battered in the 300 block of North Racine Avenue.

Nov. 7: A 35-year-old woman was targeted in the 1200 block of West Fulton Market.

Nov. 8: A 24-year-old woman was robbed in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Street.

In each attack, investigators said personal items were taken at gunpoint and the victims were battered.

Officers also tied McGown to two stolen vehicles: one reported stolen Oct. 26 from the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue and another taken Nov. 5 from the 1600 block of West Madison Street.

McGown faces:

Three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm

Three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place

Two felony counts of receiving, possessing, or selling a stolen vehicle

One felony count of aggravated possession of a weapon by a person under 21

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the severity of injuries suffered by the three victims or whether any required hospital care.

Authorities have also not disclosed what personal property was taken during the robberies, how the stolen vehicles were recovered, or whether investigators are searching for additional accomplices.

What's next:

McGown is scheduled to appear Tuesday for a detention hearing.