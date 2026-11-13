2 Chicago firefighters recovering after falling through floor at house fire

The Brief Two Chicago firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire near East 90th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive. Fire officials say the firefighters fell through the kitchen floor and are doing well. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A large fire response brought crews to a South Side neighborhood Thursday evening, where two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire.

Chatham house fire injures firefighters

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. near East 90th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham.

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The Chicago Fire Department says two firefighters fell through the kitchen floor while fighting the fire. Both are recovering and doing well, according to the department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

The investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.