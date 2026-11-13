2 Chicago firefighters recovering after falling through floor at house fire
CHICAGO - A large fire response brought crews to a South Side neighborhood Thursday evening, where two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire.
Chatham house fire injures firefighters
What we know:
The fire broke out around 6 p.m. near East 90th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham.
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The Chicago Fire Department says two firefighters fell through the kitchen floor while fighting the fire. Both are recovering and doing well, according to the department.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
What's next:
The investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department.