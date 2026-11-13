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2 Chicago firefighters recovering after falling through floor at house fire

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Chatham
Published November 13, 2026 6:38 AM CST
Published November 13, 2026 6:38 AM CST

The Brief

    • Two Chicago firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire near East 90th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive.
    • Fire officials say the firefighters fell through the kitchen floor and are doing well.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CHICAGO - A large fire response brought crews to a South Side neighborhood Thursday evening, where two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire.

Chatham house fire injures firefighters

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. near East 90th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham.

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The Chicago Fire Department says two firefighters fell through the kitchen floor while fighting the fire. Both are recovering and doing well, according to the department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

The investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department.

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