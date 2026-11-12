Chicago men charged with murder in separate fatal stabbing cases

The Brief Antwain Allen was charged in the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man in May 2026. Jose Ramos was charged in a separate fatal stabbing from June 2025 and also faces a mob action charge. Both men were arrested this week and scheduled for detention hearings.



Two Chicago men face murder charges in separate fatal stabbing cases, one dating back to 2025 and the other to May 2026.

Southwest Side stabbing

What we know:

Antwain Allen, 50, was arrested Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Ogden Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Antwain Allen | CPD

Police said Allen was identified as the person who fatally stabbed a 41-year-old man in the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue in Little Village on May 7.

Northwest Side stabbing

Jose Ramos, 25, was also arrested Tuesday in the 3800 block of North Leclaire Avenue in Portage Park.

Jose Ramos | CPD

He is charged with first-degree murder and mob action in the June 7, 2025, fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

Police said Ramos was identified as the second person who participated in the stabbing.

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What we don't know:

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

What's next:

Allen and Ramos were due in court Thursday for detention hearings.

Arrest history

Dig deeper:

Chicago police records show Ramos was arrested twice in 2023. The records list charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in June and receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle in October.

Police records showed no arrest history for Allen.