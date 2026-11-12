Chicago police: Woman killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run

The Brief A 69-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 4200 block of West Madison Street Wednesday night when she was struck. The white sedan that hit her drove away, police said. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.



A woman died after being struck by a car that left the scene Wednesday night on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

Chicago hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street in West Garfield Park.

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Police said a 69-year-old woman was crossing the street when a white sedan traveling west struck her. The driver did not stop and fled.

The woman suffered severe trauma and was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics before being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s name or said whether they have identified a suspect.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating.