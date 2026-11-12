Naperville crash: One injured in I-88 collision involving overturned tanker

The Brief Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday on eastbound I-88 in Naperville. A tanker truck overturned, and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries. Grease from the breached trailer spilled onto the roadway.



A crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck disrupted part of I-88 in Chicago's west suburbs early Thursday morning.

I-88 tanker crash

What we know:

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 1:54 a.m. at milepost 121, near Diehl Road, on eastbound I-88 in Naperville.

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A preliminary investigation found that the crash involved two vehicles, including a tanker truck that overturned. Grease from the breached trailer spilled onto the roadway.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, according to ISP.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

Crews were recovering the trailer and cleaning up the roadway.

ISP said some lanes were still blocked as of 6:30 a.m. Drivers should expect delays.