Naperville crash: One injured in I-88 collision involving overturned tanker
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck disrupted part of I-88 in Chicago's west suburbs early Thursday morning.
I-88 tanker crash
What we know:
Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 1:54 a.m. at milepost 121, near Diehl Road, on eastbound I-88 in Naperville.
A preliminary investigation found that the crash involved two vehicles, including a tanker truck that overturned. Grease from the breached trailer spilled onto the roadway.
One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, according to ISP.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the crash.
What's next:
Crews were recovering the trailer and cleaning up the roadway.
ISP said some lanes were still blocked as of 6:30 a.m. Drivers should expect delays.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.