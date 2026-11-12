Chicago weather: Lake-effect showers, possible snow expected through Friday

The Brief Lake-effect rain showers are expected today, especially in Northwest Indiana, with some showers possibly reaching Illinois. A few showers could mix with snow tonight through Friday night, mainly in Northwest Indiana; accumulations appear unlikely. Cold, blustery weather will continue through the weekend before sunshine and a gradual warm-up bring temperatures back into the 50s next week.



Lake effect takes center stage today through at least Friday night. There remain plenty of questions about whether any snow mixes in and where that might happen.

For example, the European model has consistently shown zero snow whatsoever. Most models, however, do indicate at least some snow mixing in, particularly in Northwest Indiana. More on that in just a minute.

Chicago forecast

The details:

What is a certainty is that colder air has settled over the region and will be with us through the weekend. Highs each day will be in the low to mid 40s with lows right around freezing. Some suburban 20s will be showing up.

There will be lake-effect rain showers during the day today, especially in Northwest Indiana, but some of that activity will slosh back to the Illinois side. The farther west you are, the less likely you are to see anything at all.

Snow possible

Dig deeper:

As it gets colder tonight, there is an opportunity for some snow to mix in, especially over Northwest Indiana. At this point, accumulations appear unlikely. This could be more of an issue for visibility driving across Northwest Indiana tonight into tomorrow and tomorrow night. It will also be quite blustery with a stout north wind during this period.

What's next:

Once we get to midday on Saturday, the precipitation machine should be shut down and skies will start to clear out. Sunday through the middle of next week will feature a gradual warm-up that will get us back into the 50s next week with plenty of sunshine.